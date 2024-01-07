The centuries-old tradition of wassailing is set to return to Brent Knoll this month.

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm will hold its long-running wassailing ceremony with a torch-lit procession followed by entertainment on Saturday January 20th at 7pm.

Last year’s event attracted hundreds of attendees after returning from a break due to the pandemic.

The 2024 event will offer music and fun from The Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, Belly Dancers and Tim Dean.

Organiser John Harris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Wake the good spirits with cider and songs, scare evil spirits with shotguns and gongs – it’s great to be returning again!”

Tickets are on sale at £20 per person. Entrance will be strictly by programme only to limit numbers. There will also be refreshments, a raffle and more. Children under 14 are free.

There will be Mulled Cider plus hot food options, apple cake, bread and cheese.

Call 01278 760762 for tickets. The wassail supports Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

