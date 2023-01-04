The centuries-old tradition of wassailing is set to return to Brent Knoll this month.

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm will hold its long-running wassailing ceremony with a torch-lit procession followed by entertainment on Saturday January 21st at 7pm.

Last year’s event attracted hundreds of attendees after a break in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 2023 event will offer music and fun from Daft Folk, Belly Dancers, Tim Dean and Nat Topping.

Organiser John Harris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Wake the good spirits with cider and songs, scare evil spirits with shotguns and gongs – it’s great to be back!”

Tickets are on sale at £15 per person. Entrance will be strictly by programme only to limit numbers. There will also be refreshments, a raffle and more. Children under 14 are free.

Entrance will be by programme only to include a glass of Mulled Cider. There will also be Maisey’s Meat Pasties with veggie options, Apple Cake, plus bread and cheese.

Call 01278 760762 for tickets. The wassail supports Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

