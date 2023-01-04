Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is to hold a fundraising screening of a comedy film this month for a local good cause.

The film Fisherman’s Friends One and All will be shown at the cinema in Victoria Street on Monday 23rd January by kind permission of cinema owner Pat Scott.

Doors open at 1.30pm, with the film starting at 2pm, to be followed by a raffle. All proceeds will go to to local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association).

Tickets are available to buy at just £5 per person from the cinema or by calling 01278 785465.

The movie Fisherman’s Friends One and All is a British comedy-drama – following the success of their first album, the Fisherman’s Friends struggle to adjust to their new-found fame and work towards a second album.