Bus users in the Burnham-On-Sea area are now able to travel on many routes in Somerset for just £2 per trip for the next three months.
The major fare cut has been announced by Somerset County Council as part of an initiative funded by the Government to boost bus use. It’s also hoped that it will help passengers save money during the cost of living crisis.
The new £2 single fare is available from six participating operators between 1st January and 31st March as part of the ‘Bus It’ campaign run by Somerset County Council and the Somerset Bus Partnership.
The initiative will apply to the majority of routes in Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Rooksbridge, Brean and Berrow areas shown below. See the full list below:
Bus routes included in £2 fare scheme:
|Route No and service description
|Operator
|1 Yeovil – Shepton Mallet
|South West Coaches
|1 Oakhill – Bruton
|South West Coaches
|5 Yeovil – Dorchester
|South West Coaches
|6 Bridport – Crewkerne – Yeovil
|Buses of Somerset
|10 Porlock – Minehead
|Buses of Somerset
|10C Stanchester Sch – Taunton
|Hatch Green Coaches
|11 Yeovil Town Service
|South West Coaches
|14 Bridgwater – Cannington – Nether Stowey
|Buses of Somerset
|15 Minehead – Bridgwater College
|Buses of Somerset
|16 Huish Episcopi – Bridgwater
|Hatch Green Coaches
|19 Bridgwater – Street
|Hatch Green Coaches
|20 Burnham – Brean – Weston
|First West of England
|20 Seaton – Wellington – Taunton
|Dartline
|21 Rooksbridge – Bridgwater College
|Buses of Somerset
|21/21A Burnham – Bridgwater – Taunton
|Buses of Somerset
|22/22A Taunton – Rockwell Green/Toneale
|Buses of Somerset
|23/23B Williton – Taunton
|Hatch Green Coaches
|25 Taunton – Wiveliscombe – Dulverton
|Buses of Somerset
|28 Minehead – Taunton
|Buses of Somerset
|29 Glastonbury – Taunton
|Buses of Somerset
|30 Taunton – Ilminster – Chard – Axminster
|Buses of Somerset
|51 Abbey Manor Park – Yeovil – Cavalier Way
|Buses of Somerset
|51 Stoke St. Gregory – Taunton
|Hatch Green Coaches
|52 Martock – Yeovil
|South West Coaches
|54 Taunton – Langport – Somerton
|Buses of Somerset
|55 Taunton – Strode College
|Buses of Somerset
|58/58A Yeovil – Henstridge – Wincanton
|Buses of Somerset
|75 Bridgwater – Glastonbury/Wells
|Buses of Somerset
|77 Yeovil – Wells
|Buses of Somerset
|81 South Petherton – Yeovil
|South West Coaches
|96 Yeovil – Chard – Taunton
|South West Coaches
|98 Broadway – Taunton
|Hatch Green Coaches
|99 Taunton – Chard
|Buses of Somerset
|173 Wells – Chilcompton – Bath
|First West of England
|174 Wells – Shepton Mallett – Bath
|First West of England
|376 Street – Glastonbury – Wells – Bristol
|First West of England
|387 Sidmouth – Churchingford – Trull – Taunton
|Dartline
|398 Tiverton – Dulverton
|Dartline
|613 Bishops Lydeard – Bridgwater College
|Hatch Green Coaches
|624 Chard – Bridgwater College
|Hatch Green Coaches
|623 Rockwell Green – Wellington – Bridgwater College
|Buses of Somerset
|625 Taunton – Cannington College
|Buses of Somerset
|646 Charlton Horethorne – Strode College
|South West Coaches
|647 Gillingham – Strode College
|South West Coaches
|652 Odcombe – Strode College
|South West Coaches
|667 Wincanton – Street
|South West Coaches
|B1 Penlea Estate – Bridgwater – Sydenham Estate
|Buses of Somerset
|D2 Bath – Norton St. Phillip – Frome
|First West of England
|PR1 Taunton Park & Ride
|Buses of Somerset
|X10 Yeovil – Sherborne – Stalbridge – Blandford
|Buses of Somerset
|X34 Chippenham – Melksham – Trowbridge – Frome
|Faresaver
|X47 Frome – Trowbridge
|Faresaver
|Exmoor Coaster
|Buses of Somerset
|Bus services operating inTaunton are also subject to the £1 fare scheme for journeys made wholly in the Taunton Town Fare Zone.
|The following bus services operatate wholly within the Taunton Town £1 fare zone:
|1 Taunton – Priorswood
|Buses of Somerset
|2 Taunton – Priorswood
|Buses of Somerset
|3 Bishops Hull – Taunton – Hudson Way
|Somerset County Council
|4 Taunton – Lane Estate
|Buses of Somerset
|6 Taunton – Holway
|Buses of Somerset
|7 Taunton – Galmington
|Buses of Somerset
|12 Taunton – Monkton Heathfield
|Somerset County Council
|97 Cannonsgrove – Trull – Taunton
|Hatch Green Coaches
|PR1 Taunton Park & Ride
|Buses of Somerset
Cllr Mike Rigby, Somerset County Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital, says: “This new £2 fare is vital to ensure we get more people on buses which will help preserve bus routes in Somerset.”
“This is potentially a real gamechanger in terms of getting people to leave the car at home – a £2 single journey for most routes in Somerset is fantastic value for money when you factor in the cost of fuel and the cost of living crisis.”
“By catching the bus, you can make a difference to the climate, to our environment and save money and wear and tear on your car – it really does make sense to ‘Bus It’.”
Visit https://www.somerset.gov.uk/busit to see more details about ticket deals and calculate how much you could save.