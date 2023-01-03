Bus users in the Burnham-On-Sea area are now able to travel on many routes in Somerset for just £2 per trip for the next three months.

The major fare cut has been announced by Somerset County Council as part of an initiative funded by the Government to boost bus use. It’s also hoped that it will help passengers save money during the cost of living crisis.

The new £2 single fare is available from six participating operators between 1st January and 31st March as part of the ‘Bus It’ campaign run by Somerset County Council and the Somerset Bus Partnership.

The initiative will apply to the majority of routes in Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Rooksbridge, Brean and Berrow areas shown below. See the full list below:

Bus routes included in £2 fare scheme:

Route No and service descriptionOperator
1 Yeovil – Shepton MalletSouth West Coaches
1 Oakhill – BrutonSouth West Coaches
5 Yeovil – DorchesterSouth West Coaches
6 Bridport – Crewkerne – YeovilBuses of Somerset
10 Porlock – MineheadBuses of Somerset
10C Stanchester Sch – TauntonHatch Green Coaches
11 Yeovil Town ServiceSouth West Coaches
14 Bridgwater – Cannington – Nether StoweyBuses of Somerset
15 Minehead – Bridgwater CollegeBuses of Somerset
16 Huish Episcopi – BridgwaterHatch Green Coaches
19 Bridgwater – StreetHatch Green Coaches
20 Burnham – Brean – WestonFirst West of England
20 Seaton – Wellington – TauntonDartline
21 Rooksbridge – Bridgwater CollegeBuses of Somerset
21/21A Burnham – Bridgwater – TauntonBuses of Somerset
22/22A Taunton – Rockwell Green/TonealeBuses of Somerset
23/23B Williton – TauntonHatch Green Coaches
25 Taunton – Wiveliscombe – DulvertonBuses of Somerset
28 Minehead  – TauntonBuses of Somerset
29 Glastonbury – TauntonBuses of Somerset
30 Taunton – Ilminster – Chard – AxminsterBuses of Somerset
51 Abbey Manor Park – Yeovil – Cavalier WayBuses of Somerset
51 Stoke St. Gregory – TauntonHatch Green Coaches
52 Martock – YeovilSouth West Coaches
54 Taunton – Langport – SomertonBuses of Somerset
55 Taunton – Strode CollegeBuses of Somerset
58/58A Yeovil – Henstridge – WincantonBuses of Somerset
75 Bridgwater – Glastonbury/WellsBuses of Somerset
77 Yeovil – WellsBuses of Somerset
81 South Petherton – YeovilSouth West Coaches
96 Yeovil – Chard – TauntonSouth West Coaches
98 Broadway – TauntonHatch Green Coaches
99 Taunton – ChardBuses of Somerset
173 Wells – Chilcompton – BathFirst West of England
174 Wells – Shepton Mallett – BathFirst West of England
376 Street – Glastonbury – Wells – BristolFirst West of England
387 Sidmouth – Churchingford – Trull – TauntonDartline
398 Tiverton – DulvertonDartline
613 Bishops Lydeard – Bridgwater CollegeHatch Green Coaches
624 Chard – Bridgwater CollegeHatch Green Coaches
623 Rockwell Green – Wellington – Bridgwater CollegeBuses of Somerset
625 Taunton – Cannington CollegeBuses of Somerset
646 Charlton Horethorne – Strode CollegeSouth West Coaches
647 Gillingham – Strode CollegeSouth West Coaches
652 Odcombe – Strode CollegeSouth West Coaches
667 Wincanton – StreetSouth West Coaches
B1 Penlea Estate – Bridgwater – Sydenham EstateBuses of Somerset
D2 Bath – Norton St. Phillip – FromeFirst West of England
PR1 Taunton Park & RideBuses of Somerset
X10 Yeovil – Sherborne – Stalbridge – BlandfordBuses of Somerset
X34 Chippenham – Melksham – Trowbridge – FromeFaresaver
X47 Frome – TrowbridgeFaresaver
Exmoor CoasterBuses of Somerset
Bus services operating inTaunton are also subject to the £1 fare scheme for journeys made wholly in the Taunton Town Fare Zone.
The following bus services operatate wholly within the Taunton Town £1 fare zone:
1 Taunton – PriorswoodBuses of Somerset
2 Taunton – PriorswoodBuses of Somerset
3 Bishops Hull – Taunton – Hudson WaySomerset County Council
4 Taunton – Lane EstateBuses of Somerset
6 Taunton – HolwayBuses of Somerset
7 Taunton – GalmingtonBuses of Somerset
12 Taunton – Monkton HeathfieldSomerset County Council
97 Cannonsgrove – Trull – TauntonHatch Green Coaches
PR1 Taunton Park & RideBuses of Somerset

 

Cllr Mike Rigby, Somerset County Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital, says: “This new £2 fare is vital to ensure we get more people on buses which will help preserve bus routes in Somerset.”

“This is potentially a real gamechanger in terms of getting people to leave the car at home – a £2 single journey for most routes in Somerset is fantastic value for money when you factor in the cost of fuel and the cost of living crisis.”

“By catching the bus, you can make a difference to the climate, to our environment and save money and wear and tear on your car – it really does make sense to ‘Bus It’.”

Visit https://www.somerset.gov.uk/busit to see more details about ticket deals and calculate how much you could save.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: