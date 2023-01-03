A Brean holiday park has submitted plans to upgrade its facilities by introducing 30 new luxury caravan units to one of its fields.

Southfield Farm Caravan Park on Weston Road currently has 48 static caravans and 142 touring pitches within the field included in its planning application.

If permission is granted by Sedgemoor District Council, the luxury caravans would replace 58 plots for touring caravans, which would be available for holiday and short lets.

The park says this would lead to a total of 162 units in the field, which is well within the 200 permitted units allowed by the park’s licence.

The park adds in its planning application that the changes would “address customer demand and provide comparable competition with other holiday parks.”

The application goes on to add: “The existing park has developed over a long period of time and parts of the site have now become outdated.”

“This project will provide a much-improved experience in keeping with newer standards and customer requirements.”

“This application seeks to upgrade the use of the touring part of the site to luxury static caravan use, whilst not exceeding the currently permitted maximum number of units, i.e. currently up to 200.”

“The informal and attractive layout of the caravan units proposed will provide higher quality accommodation and will enhance the accommodation on offer at Southfield Farm Caravan Park holiday resort.”

It also says each static caravan would have parking space for two cars and bicycles. The size of the units will vary.

Access to the development site would be via an existing internal private road within the holiday park. The main public access to the park would be unchanged.

Sedgemoor District Council’s planning department is welcoming feedback on the plans until January 31st under reference number 06/22/00024.