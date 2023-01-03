Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has donated over 500 bags of compost to local groups and schools.

Recipients include Burnham-On-Sea Allotments Association, Burnham’s St Andrew’s Junior School, Brent Knoll Primary School, Burnham in Bloom, and Mark First and Pre School Academy.

Garden Centre Manager Rob Vohra says: “We found ourselves in a position where we were able to donate a large quantity of multi-purpose organic peat free compost.”

“We therefore approached a number of local schools and groups, some of whom had contacted us previusly asking for help.”

“We were especially keen to help those who were already running gardening workshops and grow-your-own extra curricular activities.”

“It is a very well known fact that gardening and growing your own is extremely beneficial to both mental and physical health, so encouraging this at a young age can only be a positive move.”

“We still have a good number of bags available to donate, along with a limited supply of vegetable and flower seeds, so would be delighted to hear from any other similar groups. These will be donated on a first come first served basis.”

Pictured: One of the Brent Knoll Sanders team loading bags of the peat into a van to be delivered to the local community groups