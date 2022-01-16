Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm attracted hundreds of spectators for its traditional wassailing event on Saturday (January 15th).

A Flaming Torch Lit Procession was held to mark the start of the event, a tradition that is said to banish evil spirits from the orchard.

This year’s event was limited to 350 instead of the usual 600 to reduce crowd numbers due to the pandemic.

A ceremony in the orchard went ahead as usual, though, with traditional songs being sung and gun shots sounding followed by the ceremonial placing of burnt toast in an apple tree by the wassailing queen and local residents.

Music and entertainment from Daft Folk, Belly Dancers, Tim Dean and Nat Topping followed.

Organiser John Harris led the ceremony this year and told the specators that he wishes John Page, the usual master of ceremonies, well as he recovers from Covid.

John Harris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After a year out last year, we are delighted to have been able to go ahead this time, albeit with a reduced numbers of spectators. The night was a great success.”

The centuries-old Somerset wassailing ceremonies see good health wished on apple crops for the coming year.