Hundreds of people headed to Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield, near Highbridge, on Saturday (January 15th) for a traditional night of wassailing.

The master of ceremonies was local resident and BBC Somerset presenter Andy Bennett, who oversaw the traditional ceremony.

Cider-soaked burnt toast was placed onto the branches of an apple tree by the Wassail Queen, Livia Haggett, and then cider was poured around the tree’s roots before shot guns were fired to scare away bad spirits.

The Skimmity Hitchers led the entertainment afterwards, and the proceeds of the night will go to the Somerset Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit.

Jan Rich, the cider farm’s owner, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were quite strict on numbers this year to keep the crowd to around 350 people due to the pandemic, which was down from our normal 500, but it was still a great evening and we are so pleased to hold the event again after a break last year.”

Rich’s have raised an impressive £100,000 for charities over the past 15 years from their wassailing nights and fundraising events.