The winners of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s recent Christmas Lights Competition have been presented with their prizes this week.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey Judges handed over the prizes on Saturday (January 15th) during a presentation in Burnham’s Manor Gardens, as pictcured here.

It follows the Town Council’s competion during December when judges Cllr Peter Clayton and Cllr Dawn Carey visited homes across the two towns to pick the best festive displays.

In Burnham, a £25 winner’s voucher for use at the Princess Theatre was awarded to the winner, Nick Gardner of Trinity Close. A £10 voucher for use at the Princess Theatre has been awarded to the runner-up, Joshua Male of Barrie Way in Burnham.

In Highbridge, a £25 winner’s voucher for use at the Princess Theatre was awarded to the winner, Darren Bird of South Avenue, while a £10 voucher for use at the Princess Theatre is to be awarded to the runner-up Alison Withers of Worston Road in Highbridge.

The Town Council also organised a Christmas window competition for small businesses/shop fronts, which Burnham and Highbridge Chambers of Trade judged.

A £25 winner’s voucher for use at the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre was awarded to Material Needs in Burnham High Street and Kerry’s Card Kreations, Market Street, Highbridge. A £10 voucher for use at the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre was awarded to the runner-up Dusicake of Oxford Street in Burnham and Sandra’s Hairdressers in Market Street, Highbridge.

Mayor Cllr Facey said the council had been “greatly impressed” by the quality of the lights displays in 2021 and that a further competition will be held in December this year.