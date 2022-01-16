Two Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a chimney fire in West Huntspill on Friday evening (January 14th).

Fire control received reports from an occupier shortly before 8.30pm stating that their chimney was on fire at a property in Huntspill.

A spokesman says: “Fire Control sent an appliance from Burnham-On-Sea. Once on scene, crews requested an additional crew so a second appliance was sent, also from Burnham.”

“Crews confirmed the chimney was well alight and got to work from the hearth in an attempt to extinguish the fire.”

“Crews used two hose reel jets, a chimney rod set, two thermal imaging cameras and safety jet.”

“Crews confirmed that the fire was out and they remained on scene to monitor temperatures within the chimney stack.”