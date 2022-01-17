Brent Knoll Community Shop has announced plans for a range of fundraising and social events during the year ahead.

The team of volunteers who run the shop, pictured at last year’s opening, will hold monthly community get-together events on the last Saturday of every month.

During the colder months, the events will be held in the Parish Hall, while the outdoor patio will be used for warmer months.

Upcoming events include on 29th January a “Sausage Sizzler”; on 18th February a “Down Under” wine tasting session in the Parish Hall; on 26th February a further “Sausage Sizzler”; and on 18th April, a special event to mark the shop’s second birthday.

Plans are also in hand for a special “Somerset History” event when the shop is teaming up with Brent Knoll postman and entertainer, Tim Dean, to stage an evening of songs and poems that highlight Somerset stories.

Tim, who provided his songs and poems to open the new Portakabin shop location, will trace Somerset’s claims to fame in an evening of music and poetry.

The team are also appealing for more volunteers to join the team to enable them to expand the shop’s opening hours. Recent weeks have seen a number of new volunteers come forward, but more are needed to enable the shop to be open throughout each day.

The Community Shop’s 140+ shareholding members will soon have their own share certificates, pending confirmation from HMRC that their shares will qualify for SETR tax relief.

Meanwhile, a member of the Community Shop’s Management Committee is focused on exploring options with the Post Office now that planning consent has been granted for the interim Portakabin. The group also has plans to provide a village-café service, expanding on the hot drinks already provided.