A new patisserie cafe opened at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll on Monday (May 17th).

The new Kipling Patisserie & Prose Cafe replaces the Costa Coffee outlet in the store.

The Blue Diamond group, which runs the garden centre, says this represents Phase 1 of a series of planned improvements due to take place at the centre during 2021.

A spokesman says: “We are very excited to unveil the new Kipling cafe to our customers.”

“Specialising in freshly baked high quality cakes, pastries and patisserie, it also offers quality teas and coffees, plus a wide range of hot and cold beverages.”

“With our own resident patisserie chefs, everything is prepared and cooked on site.”

The new cafe employs ten staff and is planning to expand to 13. Several of the staff have been retained from the former Costa outlet.

After inheriting a number of sites with a Costa franchise following the group’s acquisition from Wyevale, Blue Diamond says it was always its intention to replace these with their own brand of specialist cafes.