Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre saw a cautious re-opening on Monday when the lockdown restrictions were eased for pubs, cafes, the Ritz cinema, indoor hospitality, entertainment and local attractions.

The Government’s latest phase of the easing saw many businesses opening for the first time since Christmas.

Burnham’s Somerset and Dorset pub landlord Phil Burke, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that he was “extremely pleased” to be open again, adding: “We had 12 customers queuing to get in when we opened at 11am. It was a great re-opening day and there is plenty of optimism for the rest of the year.”

And Oktay Aka, owner of Burnham’s BOS Cafe in the High Street, adds: “It’s great to be open again and welcoming back our customers. Many people are still cautious and the numbers of people were not as high as we were ready for.”

Burnham Pavilion saw a day of “steady trade in our arcade, which re-opened for the first day of the year,” said one of the duty managers.

And Adam Mcgavin at the Showboat Amusements on Burnham seafront added: “Overall, it was a steady day of trade but our adult gaming area was particularly busy. Many customers were keen to play the machines again after so long away.”

Sedgemoor District Council’s Covid wardens visited many shops, cafes and pubs in Burnham during the re-opening day to confirm they are complying with the latest Covid safety guidelines.