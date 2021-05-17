Burnham-On-Sea author George Clement has recently published a new thriller, called ‘Jade: Path to Vengeance.’

The book, his second, has already received positive reviews from its readers.

George said: “When I wrote my first book, ‘The Listener,’ I created the character called Jade, a beautiful Asian call girl who was so compelling and interesting that I wanted to write her story and at the same time create a thriller that would be a ‘page turner,’ a book that the reader would find difficult to put down.”

“It looks like that part worked as I have received messages from some very happy readers.”

“The story begins in Vietnam where Jade was sold into prostitution in her teens and tells of her brutal and sometimes amusing escape from Vietnam and Cambodia, and her eventual arrival in the UK.”

“Whilst working in London she meets the love of her life, John, the gentle giant who wants Jade for the person she is and nothing else.”

“They live in perfect harmony until John is driven to commit suicide after being forced into bankruptcy by a trio of ruthless businessmen. Jade vows to avenge John and embarks upon her path of vengeance where she hunts down the evil men and inflicts her revenge upon each of her enemies in bizarre ways.”

“However, her actions bring her into conflict with a Russian Oligarch, international criminals and the British intelligence service, MI6. The story finishes where it started, in Vietnam, and has an explosive conclusion with a twist in the tail.”

George says he thinks that Jade would make Villanelle from the BBC’s ‘Killing Eve’ look like a “Pussycat!”

“It’s a rip-roaring story, full of incident with interesting and flamboyant characters,” he adds.

The book is available on www.amazon.co.uk and Kindle, where you can also find his first book ‘The Listener.’

He is currently working on a third book which will be a trilogy of novelettes based on actual events that occurred around Burnham on Sea and Highbridge going back to the 1890’s.

The stories will be of fictitious characters but based on real events. George requires some help here, and is particularly interested in the activities of the Burnham on Sea lifeboat in the 1890’s and Highbridge Cattle Market in the early 1900’s.

He would welcome information or photographs which anyone may have. The stories include an account of the B17, US bomber which crash landed on Burnham beach on New Year’s Eve 1943.

If you would like a signed copy of his new book and free delivery, contact him on georgeclem889@gmail.com or via his Facebook page, George Clement Writer.