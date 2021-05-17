Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is preparing for its re-opening on 7th June by encouraging local residents to give it support by joining its team of event volunteers.

The theatre says its volunteers are ‘integral’ members of its front of house staff, with all the ushers, box office and maintenance staff teams made up entirely from volunteers.

The The Princess Theatre could not operate without this support and it is now seeking to bolster its number of volunteers.

It is seeking people that have an interest in theatre, live music, and the arts; enthusiasm for customer service; a friendly and polite manner; and a desire to support your local community.

A spokswoman says: “Volunteers are required to commit to working at least two shifts per calendar month and are free to choose their own shifts. Volunteers will have a chance to work any of our up-coming events from the exciting new programme of shows including Simon and Garfunkel: Through The Years, Dom Joly, Mediaeval Baebes, Only Fools And Boycie – An evening with John Challis and much, much more.”

“There are a wide range of reasons that our volunteers have chosen to give up their valuable time to support the venue, from gaining invaluable knowledge and experience of working in the arts sector, or the opportunity to make new friends and take an active part in the local community, to wanting to develop new skills and improve their future employment opportunities.”

“This is an ongoing opportunity for volunteers interested in being a part of their local community theatre.”

If you are interested in giving time to the Princess Theatre, contact them via admin@theprincesstheatre.co.uk for more details.