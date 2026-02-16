Brent Knoll pancakes fundraiser set to raise funds for Royal British Legion

A special event to celebrate Pancake Day is being held by the Royal British Legion in Brent Knoll on Saturday (February 21st).

The Royal British Legion is holding its annual ‘Pancake Saturday’ event in the village’s Parish Hall from 11am to 1pm when all will be welcome.

Visitors will be able to choose a range of pancakes and refreshments, raising funds for the Brent Knoll Royal British Legion branch.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that last year’s event raised £276 for Royal British Legion funds.