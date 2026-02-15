Burnham MP raises Somerset flooding concerns in Parliament after visiting affected residents

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has highlighted the ongoing impact of flooding across the Somerset Levels and Moors, saying the issue remains one of the most serious challenges facing the area.

The MP recently has spoken in Parliament this month to call for stronger flood‑resilience measures during a winter of persistent heavy rainfall.

He said drainage systems, river management and pumping infrastructure are “under increasing strain” and urged Ministers to provide “immediate and sustained national support” to protect homes, farmland and businesses.

After raising the matter in Westminster, the MP held a drop‑in session at Moorland Village Hall to hear directly from residents affected by flooding.

He said listening to families describe the effect on their homes and livelihoods reinforced the need for urgent action.

Mr Fox says he also recently visited a local pumping station to meet Environment Agency staff and discuss how pumping operations are managed during high‑rainfall events.

Following these meetings, the MP says he has written to the Minister for Water and Flooding outlining a series of proposals. These include increased ring‑fenced funding for the Environment Agency in Somerset, long‑term dredging programmes, modernisation of pumping stations, embankment upgrades and a review of operational trigger points to reflect changing land use and faster runoff.

He also called for stronger planning protections to prevent inappropriate development on high‑risk flood plains, more frequent gully clearing, and improved oversight of sustainable drainage systems in new developments.

Further proposals include extended dredging of the River Parrett, embankment reviews, enhanced maintenance of primary rivers and upgrades to key pumping stations at Dunball, Northmoor, Westonzoyland and Elson Clyse.

The MP adds he will continue working with local agencies and residents while pressing ministers for the investment needed.