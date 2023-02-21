A special event to celebrate Pancake Day raised hundreds of pounds for the Royal British Legion in Brent Knoll on Saturday (February 18th).

The Royal British Legion held its annual ‘Pancake Saturday’ event in the village’s Parish Hall, attended by scores of supporters.

“We were delighted with the turnout for our annual pancake event which was again well supported,” one of the organisers, Eddie Fuller, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

He added that £365 was raised for Royal British Legion funds. Visitors were able to choose a range of pancakes and refreshments, raising funds for the Brent Knoll Royal British Legion branch.