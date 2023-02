An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (February 20th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed on the playing field next to St Andrew’s School at 9.45am.

Paramedics onboard assisted a land ambulance crew with a patient nearby.

The team returned to the aircraft before the helicopter lifted off without a patient onboard at around 10.40am and it returned to its base near Yeovil.