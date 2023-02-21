Fire crews tackled a car blaze on a local M5 motorway roundabout last night (Monday, February 20th).

Crews were called to the Dunball roundabout next to junction 23 of the M5 at just before 6.15pm.

A fire spokesman said: “Fire Control received multiple calls to reports of a vehicle on fire on the Dunball Roundabout just off the M5 at junction 23.”

”One fire engine from our Bridgwater station was immediately mobilised. On arrival crews confirmed this vehicle to be well alight and set to work with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.”

“The vehicle has sustained 90% damage by fire and crews are currently still on scene damping down to prevent re-ignition.”

Police were also on scene assisting with traffic management, diversions motorists around the scene.

The cause of the fire was accidental.