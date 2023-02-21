Somerset County Council has launched a new programme to encourage more people in the area to consider a career in the care industry.

Those that take part in the ‘Step Up to Social Work’ programme will be offered training and a tax-free bursary of almost £20,000, which will go towards achieving a Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work.

You’ll need a wide range of skills to be a successful social worker. These include: Being a good listener; Observational skills; Good judgement; Patience; Emotional resilience; and Maturity.

Councillor Tessa Munt, executive lead for children and families at Somerset County Council, said: “Supporting people when they need it most is extremely rewarding.” To apply, you’ll need to have a minimum Level 6 degree – a Graduate Certificate or a BA or BSc Honours at 2:2 or above in any subject, and GCSEs in English or English Language and Mathematics at grade C or above (or an approved equivalent). Visit the Somerset County Council website for more details.