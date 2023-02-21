Burnham-On-Sea shoppers are facing weeks of fruit and veg shortages in local supermarkets – and across the UK – because of poor weather in Spain and North Africa.

Customers at local supermarkets including Tesco in Burnham, pictured here, are seeing partially empty shelves as severe shortages of tomatoes, strawberries and peppers hit the country.

The shortage has been caused by ‘difficult weather conditions’ in Spain and Morocco, which have been hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and snow storms.

Andrew Opie, the director of food at the British Retail Consortium, said that the shortage is due to weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa.

He said: “Difficult weather conditions in the South of Europe and Northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes. However, retailers are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce.”

These photos in Burnham’s Tesco store show the empty shelves in part of the fresh veg section on Monday (February 20th).