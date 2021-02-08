Brent Knoll Parish Council has expressed its ‘disappointment’ over a decision to sell off a small area of land in the village which it hoped could be secured for community use.

The council has not been successful in its bid to buy the land, known locally as the Glebe Field in Church Lane, pictured here.

Owen Cullwick, Brent Knoll Parish Council Parish Clerk, says: “Brent Knoll Parish Council and the Community are disappointed to report that they have not been successful in their recent bid to purchase the land.”

“The Parish Council in Brent Knoll has sought to purchase this small parcel of land to extend the community facility for the enjoyment of the whole community in Brent Knoll.”

“The Diocese has always been fully aware of our intentions to provide additional community space.”

“In December 2020 the land became available for tender and having consulted with the community and the Parish Church both of whom supported our bid.”

“We placed our tender for over twice the guide price. In doing so the Parish Council showed their commitment and the importance of purchasing this land.”

“The Parish Council are particularly disappointed that the land has been now been sold to the highest bidder, because they have supported the local Parish Church of St Michael’s over many years by maintaining the Churchyard and the Diocese will not have endeared itself to the local community.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com has invited the Diocese to comment and will update this story when it is received.