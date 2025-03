Dozens of people attended a special event to celebrate Pancake Day and raise funds for the Royal British Legion in Brent Knoll on Saturday (March 1st).

The Royal British Legion held the annual ‘Pancake Saturday’ event in the village’s Parish Hall, raising £276.

A flow of visitors were able to choose a range of pancakes and refreshments, raising funds for the Brent Knoll Royal British Legion branch.

Last year’s event raised £365 for Royal British Legion funds.