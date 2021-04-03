A new patisserie cafe is set to open at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll in May.

The new Kipling Patisserie & Prose Cafe is scheduled to open in place of the Costa Coffee outlet on May 17th in line with the Government timetable on opening indoor hospitality venues.

The Blue Diamond group, which runs the garden centre, says this represents Phase 1 of a series of planned improvements due to take place at during the remainder of 2021.

A spokesman adds: “We are very excited to unveil the new Kipling cafe to our customers.”

“Specialising in high quality afternoon tea, Kipling will also offer a wide range of hot and cold beverages and a mouthwatering selection of home made cakes, pastries and patisserie.”

“With our own resident patisserie chefs, everything will be prepared and cooked on site.”

After inheriting a number of sites with a Costa franchise following the group’s acquisition from Wyevale, it was always the intention of Blue Diamond to replace these with their own brand of specialist ‘Kipling’ cafes, similar to the one in their Bicester centre near Oxford.