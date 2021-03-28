Easter crosses will not been installed on the top of Brent Knoll for the holiday period due to ongoing Coronavirus restrictions.

The three crosses are a familiar sight on the Knoll and had been installed each Easter by the local Churches Together group since 1986 until last year when the display was halted for the first time due to restrictions on social gatherings.

They are photographed here being installed in 2019, the last year that the display was able to go ahead.

They would usually be installed on Palm Sunday, which was yesterday (March 28th).

Rev Kevin Wright, rector of the Three Saints Parishes, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sadly, the crosses have not gone up this year. Social meeting rules mean it was not possible to get a team together.”

Thousands of motorists on the M5 motorway usually see the crosses on top of Brent Knoll throughout the Easter holiday period.