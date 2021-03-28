Highbridge motorists face several weeks of disruption due to the temporary closure of two busy routes due to roadworks.

Somerset County Council says stretches of the A38 Church Street, Burnham Road and the A38 Asda roundabout will be closed at various times between April 1st until April 10th.

Separately, Walrow in Highbridge is set to close for 19 days while essential roadworks go ahead. The road will shut from March 29th while work is carried out by Western Power Distribution.

When the A38 is closed, a huge 41-mile diversion route will be in place to allow motorists to travel around the closure, shown on the map below, with an estimated journey time of one hour and 16 minutes.

The council says the A38 diversion is so long because, as an A-road, any official alternative route must use the same or higher class of road. However, many local motorists will follow shorter alternative local routes instead.

Somerset Highways will be carrying out preparation and resurfacing in the town throughout this period, which includes the Easter holiday period.

The work order states it will cover: “B3139 Burnham Road , A38 Church Street & A38 Church Street Roundabout from A38 Church Street, 60 metres South West from the junction with the A38 Church Street Roundabout to B3139 Burnham Road, 100M South West from the junction with the A38 Church Street Roundabout; including the A38 Church Street Roundabout, for a total distance of 215 metres.”

Diversion boards will direct drivers to travel through Knowle, Glastonbury, Axbridge and Highbridge to avoid the closure and traffic signs will be in place throughout the work.