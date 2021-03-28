A popular Burnham-On-Sea fish and chip shop is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week.

Brit Chips in Adam Street, run by Keith, Marcia and Gavin Holman, is marking a decade of serving up traditional seaside food by thanking customers.

Keith told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a very busy ten years – the time has shot by.”

“We are now well established here in the town centre and our customers know they are getting quality food.”

He adds: “It’s been a challenging year for all businesses during the pandemic, but we have adapted by offering a click-and-collect service plus deliveries.”

“We thank all our loyal customers for their support and look forward to our second decade of serving them!”

The business has grown over the years to employ 11 staff and is run by three generations of the Holman family, with Caitlin the youngest member of the team.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman added: “Our congratulations go to Brit Chips on their 10th anniversary – they are one of Burnham’s great range of quality take-away food outlets in our town centre. We wish them well on the start of their second decade.”