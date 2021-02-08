Beaches were busier than normal over the weekend as local walkers took advantage of bright weather for socially-distanced exercise strolls.

These were the scenes on Burnham beach on Saturday, where people took walks along the sands in the dry, yet chilly, conditions.

Brean was busy too with the beach warden noting that although Brean beach remains closed to vehicles, the National Trust car park was “full and over-flowing” on Saturday afternoon. Police handed out parking tickets to motorists parked along the road during the weekend.

Berrow beach is also closed to vehicles but local residents said the access road leading to the locked gates had also seen a line of cars parked along the verge at several times during the weekend.