Two people who had to be rescued by fire crews after getting stuck on the top of cliffs at Cheddar Gorge last night (Sunday February 7th) were handed fines for non-essential travel by Police.

Fire appliances and Police officers from the Burnham-On-Sea area were called to Cheddar Gorge after the alarm was raised about the duo stranded on the cliff face.

A Police spokesman said: “Specialist fire crews and Police attended Cheddar Gorge to rescue two people who found themselves stuck at the top in the dark.”

“Their trip to the Gorge was non-essential and resulted in a £200 penalty.”

“It was a costly outing for them and our emergency services.”

An aerial ladder platform was brought in by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, as pictured to reach the duo.

Under current Covid restrictions during the national lockdown, you must stay at home unless you have a legally permitted reason to do so: see the rules that apply here.

Pictured: Fire crews rescuing the two people in Cheddar Gorge on Sunday night (Photo Avon & Somerset Police)