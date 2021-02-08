A Burnham-On-Sea family say they have been “amazed and humbled” by local support as £7,500 has been raised to buy a specialist wheelchair and physiotherapy for a relative who has been paralysed from the neck down.

As we reported here, Naomi Parrott, 51, from Burnham, has been in hospital for over six months since seriously injuring herself in a fall down a flight of stairs.

Before the accident, the mother of three used to love walking along Burnham beach with her dogs and led an active lifestyle, as pictured above.

Her family have launched an online fundraising page to raise £6,000 for a special lightweight wheelchair plus physiotherapy treatment – and by Sunday evening (February 7th) more than £7,500 had been raised.

Daughter Agatha said on Sunday night: “Naomi and the family have been amazed and humbled by the response. Donations of all sizes have been made from people who know us to total strangers who have kindly offered help.”

“It looks like it’s not stopping either with the opportunity to pay for physiotherapy and equipment for the home beyond the cost of the wheelchair. The goal is for life to return to some sort of normality and with the funds being raised this is a huge step forward. Thank you all.”

She’s previously explained how the injury unfolded: “A simple fall down the stairs left her paralysed from the neck down. She has a severe injury to her C4 and C5 spinal bones.”

“Over the last six months Naomi has worked tirelessly to improve her condition, she has managed to go from laying flat on her back and unable to move an inch to being able to wheel herself around, giving her some freedom.”

“She has done all of this during the extremely tense period of Covid-19, not having visitors for months at a time and being alone throughout most of the journey.”

Agatha adds: “Naomi is still nowhere near as strong as she once was, and that is why we are trying to raise enough money to get her a motorised lightweight wheelchair that can give her the ability to be more independent and not cause any further muscle damage.”

“It will be a wheelchair that will let her walk her dogs once she is discharged from hospital and enjoy the things that she used to love. Please help us in any way you can, we appreciate any donation.”

“We have been completely overwhelmed by wonderful local support so far – the comments have been truly heart warming.”

Click here for the fundraising page