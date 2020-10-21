The access road onto Berrow beach looks set to remain closed for several months, it has been announced this week.

Sedgemoor District Council has shut the road this week and says repairs to the ramp (pictured above) are set to be undertaken.

A spokesman for the Council says: “Sedgemoor District Council has taken the decision to close access to Berrow Beach car park as there are no longer any staff on duty since the summer season ended.”

“Putting these measures in place is to prevent visitors who might encounter difficulties from parking on the sand.”

“Council maintenance teams will also take advantage of the closure to prepare for safety work on the ramp on the access road ready for next season.”

“While vehicle access is not available to the public, the rubbish bins will be moved to the beach gate.”

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this closure, but it is possible to walk to the beach via footpaths from the road.”

There remains free parking available at the nearby Berrow Dunes Nature Reserve which is open as usual.