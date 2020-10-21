Members of West Huntspill Players drama group are celebrating this week after winning three top accolades at a regional awards ceremony.

At the Somerset Fellowship of Drama’s annual Phoebe Rees Competition Awards Evening, the West Huntspill Players were nominated for 11 awards for their performance of ‘Cold Comfort Farm’ at the end of October 2019.

June Jenkins, Chairperson of the group, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is usually an exciting evening out with a dinner where drama groups from across Somerset gather. This year, though, 300 people watched a splendid awards evening online instead via YouTube with presentations of the twelve plays who entered the competition before lockdown.”

Those nominated from the group are: Gordon Neagle Cup (Best Non-Theatre Production);

George Crocker Trophy; Best Female Actor (Victoria Dean as Flora Poste); Best Supporting Male (Alan Jarvis as Adam); Best Featured Female (Tania Leigh as Meriam); Best Female Cameo (Monica Baker as Mrs Beetle); Best Artistic Impression Best Stage Management; Champagne moments (taking food to Aunt Ada); Champagne moments (the bull); Best Direction (June Jenkins).

The three winners are: Harvey Gardner, assisted by Phil for Best Stage Management; Alan as Best Supporting Male Actor for Adam; And the group collectively won the Gordon Neagle Trophy for Best Non-Theatre Production.

June added: “We are thrilled to bits to have won! Congratulations go to all the Players because the production is a team effort.”