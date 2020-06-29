Berrow Parish Council has elected a new Chairman during an Extraordinary Meeting of the council.

Councillor Mike Wise has taken on the role after the council’s previous Chairman, Gavin McArdle, resigned for personal reasons.

“Cllr Wise has been a stalwart of the Berrow Community for many, many years and has been a Councillor since 2011 and Vice Chairman since 2012,” said Clerk, John Augustus.

“When Mike and his wife retired to Berrow they were overjoyed at the amazing community spirit and wanted to give something back, which they have both done over the many years with the Council.”

“We all wish Councillor Wise success in his new role and I am sure that he will endeavour to carry out his duties with the professionalism and dedication that he has already shown.”

Berrow Parish Council has an official commitment for nine councillors to which it currently only has 6.

If you would like to join the team and want to have a say in how Berrow is run for the benefit of the community and their welfare then please contact the Clerk, John Augustus, on 01278 793124 or 07570852404 or alternatively email berrowparishcouncil@hotmail.com for more information or an informal chat.