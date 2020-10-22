Burnham-On-Sea’s Trinity Close will not be putting on a full Christmas lights display this year in a bid to discourage spectators heading there amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over 100,000 twinkling Christmas lights often light up the homes in the cul-de-sac, as pictured here, which the national media often calls ‘Britain’s most festive street’.

However, one of the organising residents told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that the street is urging visitors to stay away due to the Coronavirus safety restrictions.

“We definitely don’t want to encourage large groups of people to come and visit the street given the curent position with Covid-19,” he explained.

“We feel it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the normal event, so this year the display will be scaled back and not all the homes will be lit.”

“We also won’t be collecting for charity again this year to avoid the display being classed as an ‘event’.”

“We will simply be decorating some of the homes for our own enjoyment.”

The display previously raised money for charity up until 2018. A combined total of £109,199 has been raised since the Trinity Close display started nearly 20 years ago.

However, the charity collection did not go ahead in 2019 as we reported here following a council group’s safety advice about parking restrictions and discussions about whether the display should be classed as a formal ‘event’, requiring insurance cover.

“We hope things will start to return to normal in time for Christmas 2021,” added the resident this week.