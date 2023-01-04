A new year of relaxing Tai Chi classes are set to start in Highbridge this month.

Suitable for absolute beginners, the sessions start on Thursday 12th January 2023 from 9.45am – 10.45am in Highbridge Community Hall.

They are are run by local instructor Cheryl Mountford of Bubbling Springs Tai Chi and Qigong and cost £6.50 per session.

“It’s an excellent time to start a new hobby, or resume an old one! It’s time to brush off the memories of the past difficult couple of years and move forward with a new, more positive attitude,” she says.

“Regular practice of the ancient Arts of Tai Chi and Qigong has been proven to benefit many health conditions, particularly those that are stress related.”

“It is also excellent for general body conditioning, co-ordination, flexibility, balance, mental stimulation and relaxation.”

“Join this friendly, weekly class and let’s get you moving again!”

Please contact Cheryl to enrol or for further details, call 01278 781544 or 07840 350334 and mention Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Pictured: A previous session taking place in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens