An injured deer has been released back into the wild after being care for by the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea following an accident in which it was struck by a vehicle on a local road.

Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, said the female roe deer suffered slight injuries and blindness after being hit last month.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very pleased to report that the Roe deer rescued in the middle of December has recovered well and was able to be released back to her home territory – in time to be back with her family for Christmas day!”

Pauline added: “The finder, Ian Miller, kindly picked her up and spent quite a period of time trying to find a vet who would look at the deer and assess how injured she was.”

“Quantock Veterinary Hospital was able to contact a member of the Somerset Badger Group who met up with the finder to see what could be done.”

“The deer had slight injuries but had gone blind through stress which happens a lot when they are involved in a car accident.”

“It was bitterly cold and the rescuers were able to bring her to us at Secret World Wildlife Rescue in the middle of the night to settle her into our deer unit.”

The deer was named Mary by the team and Pauline said it was the 61st deer casualty that Secret World Wildlife Rescue helped in 2022.

She added: “It was fairly quiet over the festive season, but rescues continued every day and we would like to thank all our supporters and wish them a healthy and peaceful 2023.”

“We shall be having training days in the next couple of months looking for volunteers to become response drivers to collect animals for us and some people may wish to become rescuers or orphan rearers. Call 01278 783250 if you are interested in getting involved.”

Recently, 200 people attended Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s colourful ball when it returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.