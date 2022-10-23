200 people attended Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s colourful ball on Saturday evening (22nd October) as it returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Supporters gathered at The Webbington Hotel in Loxton for the event, which had an ‘Under the Sea’ theme, with many dressing to match the theme!

From jellyfish and lobster outfits to a full mermaid, those attending got into the spirit by adding a dash of fun and colour.

There were two auctions during the evening raising funds for Secret World Wildlife Rescue including a silent auction with over 100 different lots, raising thousands for the charity.

Attendees were also able to try their luck at a casino – and there was live music, a meal, competitions and a magician.

Founder Pauline Kidner told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was wonderful to be able to hold the event again and we thank everyone who supported us!”

“It is the biggest event in our calendar and a great chance to meet our supporters, have some fun, and support the animals in our care.”