Somerset Wildlife Trust is inviting residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to take part in its annual frog and toad spawn count.

The Trust wants residents to record both frog and toad spawn in garden ponds, local community ponds, and local waterways.

A spokesman for Somerset Wildlife Trust says: “Frogs and toads typically spawn from January to March and their spawning can be a good indication of where good quality water bodies such as ponds are, and the quality of surrounding habitats.”

“So from January 1st to 31st March, we are running a spawn count to collect important data on the location of breeding frogs and toads across the county.”

“We want you to record both toad and frog spawn in your garden ponds, local community ponds, and any ponds you come across in your adventures in the countryside.”

He adds: “Frogs and toads – and all amphibians actually – are considered ‘indicator species’ since they absorb water directly through their skin, they’re especially vulnerable to water pollutants like pesticides and one of the first to be affected by degradation of the environment and the impacts of climate change.”

“They also have important functions in the food webs of both aquatic and terrestrial systems, so understanding the size and location of their populations and their breeding success is really important so we can look after our aquatic habitats within the wider landscape.”

Sign up here for a free frog and toad count pack.