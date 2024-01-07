This motorcyclist faces a ban for dangerous driving after being clocked by Police reaching speeds of 134mph on the M5 motorway through Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Saturday (January 6th) that the bike rider was followed by one of its Police cars for several minutes before it was finally pulled over.

The bike was recorded reaching high speeds and riding too close to other traffic on the M5 during the incident.

A Police roads policing team spokesperson says: “This rider was followed for around 7 minutes on the motorway, travelling far too close to other vehicles and undertaking.”

“Max speed recorded was 134mph, all the while the police car had blue lights and sirens on trying to get the rider’s attention. Dangerous driving, Ban incoming.”