Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers have rescued a lucky snake after it became trapped in netting.

The snake was rescued by the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in East Huntspill.

“One of our volunteers, Leah, rescued the grass snake which was caught in netting,” said a spokeswoman.

“The snake was brought into our centre and had the netting removed. It was then able to be released the same day back where it came from.”

Grass snakes are the UK’s largest snakes and are particularly fond of wetland habitats, but they can also be found in dry grasslands and in gardens, especially those with a pond nearby.

They hunt amphibians, fish, small mammals and birds. Females lay 10 to 40 eggs in rotting vegetation, such as compost heaps, incubating them until they hatch in early Autumn.

The grass snake is usually greenish in colour, with a yellow and black collar, pale belly, and dark markings down the sides. Although they may strike with the head, they do not bite and are harmless to humans.