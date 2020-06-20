Walkers on Brean beach were treated to the unusual site of several high-end sports being driven along the sands during a photo shoot.

An international car enthusiast magazine had arranged with Brean Parish Council to hold the photo shoot in a quiet part of the beach on Saturday afternoon (June 20th).

A Burnham-On-Sea.com who took these photos and video of the photo shoot, said: “It was quite an unusual sight involving four high-end cars. They did several low-speed sweeps of the beach while being photographed.”

“It was very well timed because high winds were blowing sand along the beach and creating a great background.”

“The cars included a high-end Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari and a McLaren – not vehicles you see here every day!”



