Burnham-On-Sea’s temporary pedestrianisation scheme has received mixed feedback since it was introduced to help shoppers socially distance in the town centre.

Some shop owners say their trade has been hit since the traffic changes began on Thursday, but many shoppers say they are in support of the scheme.

Footfall numbers were low on Thursday during a day of torrential rain, but Friday and Saturday were busier.

The pedestrianisation scheme sees the High Street closed to help shoppers socially distance from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays. One-way systems in neighbouring streets apply 24 hours a day.

Burnham-On-Sea.com spoke to shoppers and traders in the High Street to get their opinions on the scheme.

Resident Sarah Probert, shopping with young Alex and Scotty, told us: “Anything that can be done to promote safety at this time in the town centre is great. It encourages us to come into Burnham and shop in the High Street and support local businesses. The extra space to socially distance is great. We’d love to see more of an outdoor cafe culture developed in Burnham which would add draw more shoppers into the town.”

Shopper Julian Britton adds: “It’s great to see Burnham doing this and taking care of its residents. We are all worried about a second wave. This scheme gives you more confidence to com into the town centre. It’s really good to see that the councils are taking it seriously.”

Barry and Ruth Walker said: “This is a much better feel to the High Street – we would like to see it permanent to encourage more visits into the town centre. It’s much better now. When there are lots of vehicles it can be quite hazardous. We’d like to see the cafes able to open with seating outside.”

Alison and Bob Thomas say: “It’s a very sensible scheme for this time. We like it – and are more likely to come into the High Street. We’d like to see outdoor seating outside of the cafes during the good weather. It would really help Burnham in bringing a new type of visitor to the town centre.”

Several motorists add that they find the one-way systems confusing and many would like to see free parking restored to town centre car parks.

Phil New, the council’s street marshall who is overseeing vehicle movements during the pedestrianisation, added: “I’m really pleased with how it’s going in making the town centre a safer place for shoppers. Most the residents I’ve spoken to are in favour of it.”

Scores of similar pedestrianisation schemes are in place in town centres across the country as part of nationwide Covid-19 safety measures.

Feedback from traders is mixed. Manny De Freitas at Emanuel’s Jewellery says: “I think we should support this scheme and be grateful that our shops can open again. Anything that helps to keep local people safe at this time is good.”

But some others are less keen. High Street bakery shop Winnies says: “Trade has been better since the easing of the lockdown but some of our customers are not happy that they can’t park up outside and nip into the shop quickly. More free parking is needed from the council.”

Steve Wright at Seafoods adds: “We’ve seen our trade fall off since the pedestrianisation scheme started because shoppers can’t park outside in the street and quickly pop in. We’re keen to see our locals back again.”

Antony James Jewellers in Burnham High Street also says its trade has been severely hit because people cannot park outside and pop in for purchases.

But Colin Morris at GW Hurleys adds: “Trade has been alright for the last couple of days. On Saturday, our trade was down about 10% compared to the same day last week. I think the pedestrianisation needs to be given more time, though, to see if it works.”

Richard Gardiner White at Whites Farm Shop in the High Street adds: “Our customers’ feedback on Saturday was nearly all positive, and our footfall and sales were up on the same day last week.”

Burnham Chamber of Trade has issued a rallying call to local residents, encouraging them to support the town centre’s shops.