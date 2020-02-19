A baby rabbit has been rescued by Secret World Wildlife Rescue carers from the Burnham-On-Sea area following Storm Dennis.

During the storm, a three-week old rabbit was found soaking wet and shivering on the finders door step in Compton Martin with its sibling.

“The kind lady picked it up and kept it warm until we were able to get it collected and bring it back to us,” spokeswoman Marlies Hebdon from Secret World Wildlife Rescue told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The sibling unfortunately ran off and was nowhere to be seen. Due to flooding in the area and saturated ground, it is suspected that the warren was not safe and the siblings sought refuge close to the finder’s house.”

“The rabbit has now been fully assessed by animal carers and is being hand reared by volunteer Liz Mounsdon, who will care for her until ready for soft release. It has been named Flow!”