Burnham and Highbridge Band members have this welcomed the appointment of their new Musical Director, Felicity Day.

Felicity learned to play the flugelhorn from the age of 8 in the Training Section of Wells City Band, progressing to the Senior Band and only leaving at 18 to study music at York University.

While studying, Felicity also found time to work as a professional musician, both as a soloist (singing) and running instrumental ensembles. Since graduating in 2017 with BA (Hons), she has returned to Somerset and frequently plays solo cornet with Wells.

A spokeswoman for the band says: “As well as working full-time, Felicity also provides private instrument tuition. She has had a varied musical upbringing and loves Baroque and early music by Handel, Byrd, Purcell and Bach, so perhaps she will include some classical pieces among the band’s varied repertoire!”

“Felicity is looking forward to preparing Burnham & HIghbridge Band for their many coming engagements in 2020, which will include several concerts at The Princess Theatre, as well as V.E. Day celebrations in May, and Puriton and West Huntspill Flower shows.”

“Whenever the weather is favourable there will also be free open rehearsals on the sea front, which proved popular last year. She says that she hopes to grow the band in numbers and ability, and create an engaging & enjoyable programme of music.”

“The band is very happy to have gained such a well qualified M. D. and conductor, and are excited at the prospect of working with Felicity, while having a great deal of fun in the process.”

Pictured: Principal Cornet Bill Sutton greets new conductor Felicity Day