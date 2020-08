Secret World Wildlife Rescue has opened a new charity shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this weekend.

The ‘pop-up shop’ has opened in the High Street next to Greggs, selling a wide range of clothes and other merchandise with the proceeds going to help the charity’s wildlife rescue work.

The charity says its shop in Victoria Street will also remain open.

“Thank you to everyone for your donations. Donations are welcome here at 35 High Street,” said a spokesman.