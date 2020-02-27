Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Sedgemoor District Council have announced a top line up for the upcoming Chairman’s Charity Gala.

This special event, taking place on Friday 17th April, has been put together by the council’s Chairman, Cllr Peter Clayton, in aid of his chosen charity, Somewhere House Somerset.

Somewhere House is a residential rehabilitation centre in Somerset for those seeking help with their drug, alcohol, gambling and eating addiction. They provide treatment and support for individuals who wish to make changes to their lives and it’s based in Burnham.

The Chairman has seen the wonderful work undertaken by this organisation and is keen to support the charity.

Sedgemoor District Council, in partnership with The Princess, have put together an event full of variety with both the local and celebrity X Factor.

Headlining this evening are the unique, classical chart topping choir Mediaeval Baebes. With an Ivor Novella award and numerous television theme tunes to their name the ladies are delighted to be joining the line-up.

Britain’s Got Talent impressionist Danny Posthill will be hosting the evening and introducing you to local winners of the Highbridge Festival of the Arts.

Local rising star, Gracie Wickens-Sweet will sing and comedy will be served up by Edinburgh Fringe favourites Raymond and Mr Timpkins.

There will also be a touch of magic brought by Danny Buckler making this a jam-packed evening not to be forgotten.

Tickets are priced at £18 concessions and children, £20 for adults. The Chairman’s Gala will be held at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre on Friday 17th April at 7pm. Call the Box office on 01278 784464 or see the website at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk