Over 1,000 petition signed a petition in its first 24 hours online in a bid to save Burnham-On-Sea Hospital’s minor injury unit from possible closure.

The Friends of Burnham Hospital has started the petition, called ‘Keep urgent and minor injury treatment in Burnham-On-Sea’, which is online here.

Bernie Spilsbury, Chairman of the Friends of Burnham Hospital, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are really humbled to see such strong support for our hospital and the MIU.”

“It sends a strong message to Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group that they must not consider closing Burnham’s facilities.”

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported that the NHS’s seven MIUs across Somerset, including one at Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane, could be closed down and replaced with a smaller number of ‘urgent treatment centres’ (UTCs) across Somerset.

While no decisions have yet been taken, the government is seeking to introduce urgent treatment centres across the UK which will be larger hubs run and staffed by GPs, with longer opening hours and a wider range of services.

A separate questionnaire is underway by Somerset CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group), which readers can access here in order to give feedback.

Click here to sign the petition.