Burnham-On-Sea area tourism businesses scoop top awards at regional ceremony

Several tourism businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area including Brean, Huntspill, Lympsham and Berrow, are celebrating success after winning top honours at this year’s regional awards.

Tourism businesses from across the region gathered in Bath on Thursday November 20th for an evening of celebration at the 2025 Bristol, Bath, Somerset & Gloucestershire Tourism Awards. 260 guests attended the glittering ceremony to see 78 awards presented.

Rich’s Cider Farm near Highbridge was named Gold winner in the Casual Dining Award category, praised for its welcoming atmosphere and locally produced food and drink.

Wall Eden Farm in East Huntspill also impressed judges, taking Gold in the Business Events Venue of the Year and Silver in the Holiday Park of the Year.

Meanwhile, Riverside Holiday Village in Bleadon secured Gold in both the Dog Friendly Business of the Year and Holiday Park of the Year, highlighting its reputation as a family and pet-friendly destination.

Other local mentions included Warren Farm Holiday Centre in Brean, which picked up Silver in the Holiday Park of the Year and also a silver recognition in the Regenerative Tourism Award, while Sandy Glade in Berrow won bronze in the Holiday Park of the Year.

Free-Ability Holidays in Brean won Bronze in Accessible and Inclusive Tourism and Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year.

Highland Cow Experience of Willow Tree Holiday Lets in Mark was commended for active learning experience of the year.

The awards celebrate the best of Somerset’s tourism and hospitality sector, shining a spotlight on businesses that go the extra mile to welcome visitors and support the local economy.

Nell Barrington, Awards Director, says: “It was a brilliant celebration with such a positive atmosphere. Our winners were outstanding and really show what makes this region so special. Huge congratulations to them all and thank you to all our loyal supporters and sponsors.” See the full results here.