A Burnham-On-Sea artist is creating a huge mural as part of the town’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, which returns this weekend.

The BOSfest event starts today (Friday) in the Ritz Social Club and continues on Saturday September 4th, with Sunday’s entertainment taking place in the Manor Gardens.

Artist Damian Nicholson has worked for several days this week to spray paint the huge 30ft wide by 13ft tall painting on a wall at the rear of the Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Princess Street, as pictured here.

“I’ve called the painting ‘there’s an ocean between us’ because it shows the beauty and wonder of local nature that people are often blind to,” Damian told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The colourful artwork shows seagulls and dolphins with a vibrant sunset, watched by an onlooker.

New street art will be appearing this weekend in several spots around Burnham’s town centre streets when 12 artists get to work, including Andrew Burns Colwill, Aiden Ryan, Sam Gadden, Steve Pinches, Angus McBob, Jon d’oh, Dave Bryant, Simon, Gee, Diff and Ian Walker.

Tonight’s music line-up at The Ritz Social Club includes Al O’Kane Band, Pattern Pusher, Shoun Shoun, The Idle Silence and Brian Stone.

Saturday’s music acts at The Ritz Social Club will feature The Strays, The Junktrips, Dirty Blueprint, 3 Boiled Eggs, Tim Dean, Alvin, Two Day Coma, Nathaniel Topping and Emily & Paul.

Sunday in the Manor Gardens will feature music from local groups Daft Folk, Dry White Bones, Idestroy, FOS Brothers and Vermin.